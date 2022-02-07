At the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which will be convened tomorrow, February 8, the anti-NEET bill will be sent back to the Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, to seek his reconsideration. This is what the Chief Minister of the state, M K Stalin, shared on Sunday, February 6.

As per a report in PTI, the Chief Minister also went on to state that the ruling party, DMK, is keen on ensuring that NEET is scrapped in the state, even after the BJP government rejected the Government of Tamil Nadu's letter to exempt the state from NEET.

The CM blamed the opposition party, AIADMK, for the continuing problem of NEET. This is because it was in the year 2014, NEET was imposed on all states by the ruling party at the centre, BJP. In 2016, it was opposed by the then AIADMK leader and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, as a result of which, Tamil Nadu got an exemption.

But post this, the party was acting like a slave and failed to pursue the matter further, as a result of which, students in Tamil Nadu continue to suffer, shared the CM, who was speaking at a virtual campaign in Coimbatore for the urban civic polls.