The matter has been listed for hearing on February 25, 2022, by a two-judge bench consisting of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai. The Bench has also said that interim relief will not be provided to the petitioners without a response from the TN government, according to a report by LiveLaw.

The petitioners, who are students who attempted the NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) exam on January 10, 2022, claim that the Tamil Nadu government passed the order for reservation after the exam, which also reneges on the NEET SS information bulletin's word that there will be no reservation in the Super Speciality courses in Medicine. The petitioners were represented by Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan who said that the information bulletin's decision, which was issued last year, on January 11, followed the Supreme Court's order in the case of Preeti Srivastava Vs the State of Madhya Pradesh, where the Apex Court had adjudicated that there would be no reservation in the Super Speciality courses.

The Madras High Court's order to the Tamil Nadu government to allow 50% reservation for doctors serving under the state came on January 12, 2022.

In the case of Preeti Srivastava, the Supreme Court in November 2020, had said that the level of Super Speciality demands high skill and expert knowledge in highly specialised areas and that such expertise cannot be acquired by anyone. It had also added, "There cannot be any reservation because any dilution of merit at this level would adversely impact the national goal of having the best possible people at the highest level of professional and educational training."