Today, February 7, at 10 am, the results of ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams 2022 were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). By visiting the official websites, cisce.org and results.cisce.org, students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results. While schools can log in to the council's career portal by using the school principal’s login ID and password, to check the results.

For the schools

The council has also made it possible for schools to apply for a recheck of results by the head of the school via the career portal itself. Even the soft copies of the ICSE/ISC Year 2021 -2022 semester one examination results will be available on the portal. This is available for the schools in the form of a tabulation sheet which will include the result of all school candidates who registered and confirmed for the given year of examination.

Also, the online transcript for each candidate who has registered for the given year of exam will be made available. This will include the theory marks scored by the students with regards to the concerned semester one exam of the subjects.

For students

By visiting the official website of CISCE, cisce.org, students can check their results. There is also the provision of receiving individual results via SMS, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Here's how you can do it

1) Type ICSE and your seven-digit unique ID. For example, ICSE 1234567, in your message box

2) Send the message to the following number: 09248082883

3) The result will be displayed

Students will be able to apply for a recheck via the council’s website, cisce.org. For the same, they will be charged a fee of Rs 1,000 per paper and when it comes to ISC, it will be Rs 1,000 per subject. Do note, the online module for submitting a request for rechecking will be live for three days only, that is, from February 7, 10 am to February 10, 10 am.

It was from November 29 to December 16 that the ICSE semester 1 exam was conducted and from November 22 to December 20, the ISC exams were conducted.