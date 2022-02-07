An eight-member NTA Coordination Committee for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) has been formed by the Delhi University (DU), as stated by a notification.



It is the Registrar of Delhi University, Vikas Gupta, who will be heading the committee. The convenor will be Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat, as per a report in PTI.



The other members of the committee include Professors Haneet Gandhi, Dean (Admissions); Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean (Admissions); Dr Ajay Jaiswal, Joint Dean (Admissions); Pankaj Arora, Dean, Students’ Welfare; Principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College Jaswinder Singh and Admission Branch official OP Sharma. OP Sharma is also the member secretary of the committee.

From this year onwards, admissions to Delhi University, the public central university located in the national capital, will be done via CUCET and the committee is called the NTA (National Testing Agency) Coordination Committee. It was the NTA who has been tasked with the responsibility of conducting the CUCET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.



For a majority of UG courses, the admissions were conducted on the basis of cut-off marks alone until last year. When it comes to PG courses, entrance examinations were conducted.