A 17-year-old intermediate student, Jagannath, reportedly died by suicide in his hostel room at a private college under Kankipadu police station limits in Vijaywada on the night of February 5. He allegedly took the extreme step as he was upset over poor academic performance.

According to Kankipadu police inspector Dasari Kasi Viswanath, the deceased student was identified as a resident of Kadapa district, where his father works in the irrigation department. The incident came to light at around 10 pm when Jagannath's roommates found him.

The police said that Jagannath was studying in the intermediate second year (BiPC) at Sri Chaitanya College in Gosala campus and was recently shifted to another section as he failed to secure good marks in the internal examinations conducted by the college.

The private college management alerted the cops who reached the spot and took Jagannath to a nearby hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead. The police say that he left a note stating the reason behind his decision.

"In the suicide note recovered from his room, the victim reportedly said he was ending his life as he was unable to bear the academic pressure. He also added that he had failed to make his parents proud," said Inspector Kasi Viswanath.

A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC (death due to hanging) at the Kankipadu police station and the investigation is on.