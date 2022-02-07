The hijab-saffron shawls issue that has taken Karnataka by storm has now reached Vijayapura after students attempted to enter the campus of the Shri Shanteshwar Pre-University and Degree College wearing saffron shawls. The incident occurred in two different colleges of the same institution in Indi town, after which the administration decided to declare a holiday for PU and degree classes.

Sources say that almost 45 intermediate and 30 degree students arrived at the two colleges on the morning of Monday, February 7, in an apparent protest against the hijab. While no untoward incident was reported, police personnel have been deployed in front of the two colleges as a precautionary measure.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Professor SB Jadhav, Principal of Shri Shanteshwar Degree College, said, “A group of students belonging to our college tried to attend classes wearing saffron shawls. Among them, a few were forcing their friends to wear the same shawls. As a precaution and to avoid nuisance within the college premises, the management has suspended classes for all the semesters.”

The principal also added that the matter has been brought to the notice of the local police authorities. "We will chair another round of meetings with management and government authorities to discuss the future course of action to avoid such incidents in future. We have asked the students to abide by the rules rolled out by the state government on dress code recently,” Jadhav added.