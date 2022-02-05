It wouldn't be a stretch for many to imagine the word "punishment" when asked to think about the National Cadet Corps or NCC. Unfortunately, that is the misnomer that has existed about the student volunteer service since one can remember. But for cadet Madhav S of SNGS College in Pattambi of Kerala, the NCC just means a conduit to "opportunities". The second-year BBA student was recently awarded the prestigious Best Cadet Award in the Army category of the NCC at the Republic Day parade.

"I have noticed that students in many colleges are hesitant to join the NCC because the notion is that it is only about punishments and serious drills. They don't actually have the inside knowledge. The NCC is full of opportunities for those who want to live differently. For instance, if you are good at sports activities, there is a lot of emphasis on training that is given and you can really excel at that even at a national level. If you are someone who is into shooting, there are shooting camps organised at the NCC. And, of course, if you want to live a regimented way of life, you are best positioned by being an the NCC cadet," says Madhav when asked about his perception about the NCC.

About winning the award itself, Madhav had to undergo a long, drawn-out and gruelling process to beat the competition. After being selected among the best cadets from the Kerala and Lakshadweep region, he then had to compete against the best cadets from all regions in a four-stage procedure that includes a written test, drill test, personal interview and group discussion. The top four cadets in each wing of the NCC then had a personal interview with the Director General of the NCC, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, who then chooses the best cadet. Speaking on his expectations before winning the award, Madhav says, "I had a very good written examination which made me confident of my chances. Finally, my interview with the Director General went very well. That is what made me really believe."

Now after being named the best, Madhav has even loftier ambitions. "We have a Youth Exchange Programme where few cadets are selected to go abroad as youth ambassadors. I am currently in the reckoning for it and the Best Cadet Award will also boost my chances even further. This would take place in the third year of my college. I hope to get this opportunity to showcase our heritage and meet prominent people over there," he says about the next exciting opportunity in his life as a cadet.

Apart from Madhav, two more students from his college got the opportunity to participate in the Republic Day parade. "It was a real honour to meet the Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of Army Navy and Air Force, the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and to receive the trophy from the Prime Minister himself," Madhav said.