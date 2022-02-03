Schools in West Bengal reopened for students of Class 8 to Class 12 on February 3. The move came soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the reopening of schools earlier in the week.

"Schools in West Bengal for Classes 8 to 12, colleges, universities will reopen from February 3 (Thursday)," Banerjee had said. The schools began with all COVID-19 protocols in place. Earlier in January, as COVID-19 cases rose in the state, the West Bengal government had decided to shut all educational institutes, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks for an indefinite period.

Ashmita Shah, a Class 10 student, shared her experience of being away from their school for two years and said that she missed the school environment the most. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, "When the (first nationwide) lockdown was imposed, I was in Class 8 now I am in Class 10. There is a mixed feeling but I am excited as I missed the school environment the most."

Swati Sengupta, a teacher, also expressed her happiness saying it is going to be an exciting time for the students as well as the teachers. "It is really nice that (my) school is reopening. It is going to be full of excitement for both students and teachers," Sengupta said. Asked about the experience in teaching in-person classes as opposed to virtual classes, Sengupta said, "Offline class is definitely a better experience."