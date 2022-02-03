The government has spent about Rs 401.04 crore on media advocacy campaigns for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, accounting for 58 per cent of the total expenditure for the scheme, it was said on Wednesday, January 2.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said that total expenditure of Rs 683.05 crore was assigned for the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme from 2014-15 to 2020-21. The scheme aims to address the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and issues of empowerment of girls and women “over a life cycle continuum”.

READ ALSO : National Girl Child Day: Union ministers, celebrities share photos with daughters on social media

The primary objectives of the scheme are prevention of gender-biased sex selective elimination, ensuring of survival and protection of the girl child, and their education.

Irani, in a written response, said that the key elements of the scheme include nationwide media and advocacy campaigns. As per the scheme guidelines, funds are earmarked for districts for extending community outreach and generating awareness through various media campaigns, she said.