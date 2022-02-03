The Medical Counselling Committee has released the seat allotment list after the first round of counselling for the all-India undergraduate medical admission procedure. Applicants can download the list that contains detailed information about the allotments, rank, quota, college, courses, allotted categories and the category of the candidate for admission to the MBBS, BDS and BSc nursing courses.

The candidates can report to the college from February 2 to 7 till 5 pm. They would have to reach the institute and join directly if they wish to keep the seat allotted in the first round. An upgradation in the institute is possible in the second round and applicants can give their choices. If the applicant does not want the first seat, they can choose the 'free exit' option and register for the second round of counselling. This allows them to neither lose their security deposit nor lose further chance to participate in the counselling process.

If the candidates get upgradation in the second round, they must secure the 'online generated relieving letter' and join for their new seat. They would have to get the relieving letter even if they are transferring to a different category in the same college.