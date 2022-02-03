Sree Kerala Varma College Sports Alumni Association on Thursday issued a letter of discontent against the management's plan to give the college ground on lease to Kerala Cricket Association for a long term.

Alumni association secretary C K Naseeruddein said that the presence of such a large college ground had benefitted many sportspersons and allowed them to polish their skills and emerge champions during their college years. "Football players like C V Pappachan, Soly Xavier, Babu K Anto, basketball players Jayashankar Menon and Anwin J Antony, who are former students of the college, practised in this ground and emerged champions," Naseeruddein said.

He also said that giving the ground on lease to another party will affect the independent sports tradition of the college.

Naseeruddein said that a letter of complaint was sent to the Cochin Devaswom Board, the management of the college, Devaswom Minister and MLA P Balachandran seeking intervention. If there is no change in plan, the association will take legal steps.