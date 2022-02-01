Skill development in the country saw the addition of yet another scheme to help create a digital ecosystem. During the announcement of the Union Budget for the Financial Year 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned the launch of an e-portal for a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood. Christened DESH STACK, the e-portal will aid in skilling, upskilling and reskilling. "It will also provide API-based trusted skill credentials, trusted skills credentials, payment and discovery layers to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities," said the Finance Minister.

She also announced a "realignment" of the National Skill Qualification Framework with dynamic industry needs and added that employability will be boosted with the help of skilling programmes and partnerships with the industry. Additionally, there was also the intention to launch various skill development courses in a select few Industrial Training Institutes in all states in order to bolster this initiative.

The Finance Minister tabled the budget at 11 am on February 1. President Ram Nath Kovind kicked off the Budget Session of the Parliament on January 31, following which FM Sitharaman presented the Economic Survey.

Skill development had enjoyed a significant moment in the spotlight in last year's Union Budget when the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) was launched as part of the 'fourth pillar' of that budget, which was reinvigorating human capital. In fact, the government had also announced a sum of Rs 3000 crore to be invested in the skilling of graduates and diploma holders in the country under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). Partnerships with the UAE and Japan had also been announced in order to train young professionals in vocational and technical knowledge and skills.

Last year, the Union Budget allotted resources towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan extensively, be it in the social sector, energy, government reforms, migrant workers or agriculture. While the National Education Policy was the focus, the education sector saw a budgetary slash of 6 per cent from Rs 99 crores to Rs 93.2 crores last year.