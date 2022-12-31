On Friday, December 30, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a webpage on the portal of the school education department (tnschools.gov.in) to assist self-financing schools in receiving authorisation more quickly. The website (tnschools.gov.in/dms/?approval) will hasten the approval of additional classes, the inclusion of new subjects in higher secondary courses, administrative changes in school and so on. An official announcement stated that about 15,000 self-financing schools will benefit, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

On Marina Beach, Stalin also stopped by a sand sculpture with the topic, Let us eliminate violence against women. The sculpture was created in support of the 181 women helpline, a 24-hour service run by the Tamil Nadu government that attempts to protect women and children. A pledge about the safety of women was on a banner that the CM, ministers and authorities signed.

The Chief Minister started installing transponders, designed by the ISRO and costing a total of Rs 18.01 crore, on 4,997 mechanised fishing boats in Tamil Nadu at the secretariat. Ten fishermen from Chennai, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari received transponders from the CM as part of the Blue Revolution programme.

Fishermen can communicate during situations like cyclones, storms and severe rains with these wireless devices. Since transponders can pinpoint a boat's precise location in the middle of the sea, rescue efforts might start more quickly.

It would be possible to communicate with boats in both directions from the shore and information could be received on a smartphone app via Bluetooth. Fishermen can send information to the owner of the boat, the control centre for the fisheries department and security organisations and vice versa.

Additionally, Stalin inaugurated three police stations — at Muthapudupet in Chennai, Manur in Tirunelveli and Thirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur — via video conference from the secretariat. He opened facilities for the police, fire, and rescue services. These facilities cost a combined total of Rs 23.72 crore to build, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.