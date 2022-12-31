Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, December 30, approved several proposals submitted by the teachers of the state. The most significant of the approvals has been given for the creation of 200 academic posts in 11 engineering colleges in Rajasthan.



The posts have been created under the Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules, 2022. "With this approval, the quality of education in 11 technical colleges of the state will increase further and people having the necessary educational qualifications will also get employment," said an official release, as per a report by ANI.

What does the proposal say?

According to the proposal, the new posts are distributed in this way:

1) RTU Kota: 44

2) MBM Jodhpur: 43

3) CTAE Udaipur and MLVTE College, Bhilwara: 16

4) Engineering colleges of Bharatpur and Ajmer: 15

5) Engineering College Banswara, UCET Bikaner, Engineering College Bikaner and Women's Engineering College Ajmer: 12 each

6) Jhalawar and Engineering colleges: 10 posts each

Qualification and experience for these posts will be as per prevailing norms of AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education). The monthly salary for the academic posts will start from about Rs 29,000 and will reach Rs 50,000 after completing nine years and about Rs 86,000 after completing 18 years.

The Rajasthan Higher Technical Education Quality Improvement Scheme

Earlier, the CM had announced the implementation of the Rajasthan Higher Technical Education Quality Improvement Scheme in the budget 2022-23 and made a provision of Rs 15 crore for it. In the implementation of this announcement, the said proposal has been approved, as per ANI.

Gehlot, while giving away New Year's gifts to the working and retired teachers of Sanskrit colleges, also approved the seventh pay scale for the teachers and revised pension benefits as per the rules. The Sanskrit college teachers have expressed their gratitude to the CM for this decision.



In 2017, the salaries and benefits of teachers working in Sanskrit colleges were stopped. Similarly, retired teachers were also denied pension benefits that year. Because of this, lecturers, professors and principals of Sanskrit colleges who retired after the year 2017 were getting provisional pensions.