Tamil Nadu Physical Education Teacher and Directors Association petitioned the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Cell on Friday, December 30, 2022, requesting that the Tamil Nadu government fill the vacant posts of Physical Education Teachers (PET) at government schools across the state. The state General Secretary V Periyadurai stated in a copy of the petition that around 1,200 PETs posts have been vacant in government schools for several years.

V Periyadurai, told The New Indian Express, “Around 1,200 PET posts are vacant out of 6,177 in the government high and higher secondary schools in the state. As a result, physical education and sports activities are denied to those school students. Particularly, they could not participate in the zonal level sports meet too. Their talents are wasted due to the government's lethargy.” He also added, “Meanwhile, it was not mentioned about filling of PET posts in Teacher Recruitment Board's planner that was released recently. It was a big shock to us. Considering student welfare, the Tamil Nadu government should take steps to fill the posts for the vacant place in government schools. Besides, the government should ensure quality sports equipment to give coaching efficiently to the students. If the government fails to do this, we would go for mass protest against the government,” as reported by The New Indian Express.

K Santhoshkumar from Coimbatore, who is an aspirant, told The New Indian Express, "Nearly one lakh aspirants in Tamil Nadu are waiting for PET jobs at government schools. With this situation, as there was no announcement of the PET jobs in the TRB planner, most of the aspirants have been disappointed. Government should take necessary steps for this issue.”