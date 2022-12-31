Activities of the National Service Scheme (NSS) at government and aided colleges affiliated with the Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu have been stalled because no funding has been allocated for the current academic year.

An NSS project officer at a Coimbatore-based aided college, told TNIE, "Yearly once, Bharathiar University gives NSS fund of Rs 16,000 for regular activities and Rs 23,000 for a camp activity to each NSS unit at colleges through Ministry of the Youth Affairs and Sports. As now the fund has not been received from the Centre, programme officers at government and aided colleges could not engage students in NSS activities for the last seven months. So, students at the NSS unit have been disappointed." He urged, "As per the norm, the college should complete NSS activities by March every year for the current academic year, as we need to submit a report about NSS activities along with details of the spending amount for NSS activities with the university. As only three months are left, the university should take steps to release funds immediately to complete the NSS activities efficiently," stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"As per the norm, we cannot collect any amount from students and the public for NSS activities. So, we are waiting for funds for conducting NSS activities," stated a project officer at a government college. While speaking to The New Indian Express, he also added, “Especially, if students need to do a camp activity, they should stay at least seven days in a village. So it may affect studies. If the fund comes earlier, we can conduct NSS activities at the beginning of the even semesters.”

When TNIE contacted the NSS programme officer in charge of Bharathiar University, R Annadurai, he said, "Central government increased NSS fund. It has increased funds for regular activities from Rs 16,000 to Rs 30,000 and camp activity from Rs 23,000 to 43,000. Ahead of this, we have asked all colleges to start a new zero-balance account at a nationalised bank instead of an old account. The work is underway."