There are only a few hours left to apply for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam 2023, as the application window closes today, December 31. Candidates can visit the official websites: nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.in to register.

“Candidates who have not completed the registration process for admission in NIFT are advised to complete the registration & pay the application fee as the last date for Online Registration of NIFT Admission is 31 st December 2022,” reads the official notification. The notice is applicable for UG and PG course aspirants at the institute.

Here's how to apply:

1. Visit either of the official websites mentioned above

2. Find the Admissions section on the home page

3. Click on the “NIFT 2023 Registration" link

4. Register by providing the required details

5. Log in and fill in the application form

6. Upload the necessary documents

7. Pay the application fee

8. Submit the form

Candidates are advised to save and download the completed application form for future reference. The application fee is Rs 3,000 for General category candidates and Rs 1,500 for SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe) and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates.

The last date to pay the application fees without a late fee is today, December 31. However, students can also pay the application fee with the additional late fee of Rs 5,000, between January 1 and January 8, 2023.

The NIFT entrance exam will be held on February 5, 2023. It will be a CBT (Computer Based Test) exam. The admit cards are scheduled to be released on January 15.