Three people, including two teachers of the government-run Morarji Desai Residential School in Devanayakanahalli near Devanahalli, in Karnataka, have been detained by the Channarayapatna police of Bengaluru Rural district for allegedly causing the deaths of two students by negligence.

The accused took seven students from a residential school to a pond behind the school on Wednesday December 29, 2022, around lunchtime, where they were left to swim. The locals were able to save five of the children who had drowned in the pond, but two students, Junaid, who was 15 years old and Santosh, who was 14 years old, died in the accident, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

"While Junaid was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, the body of Santosh was not found on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, his body was fished out of the pond," the police said. The police have booked teachers Rashmi and Veena, security Prasanna Kumar and the headmaster of the school for causing death by negligence, as reported by The New Indian Express.

"Investigations revealed that the headmaster had asked the staff to take care of the children and had gone out. But the staff took the children to the pond," the Channarayapatna police added.