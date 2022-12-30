An official reported on Thursday, December 29, that more than 100 students at a campus with several medical colleges in Nashik, Maharashtra, were suffering from food poisoning. And that 55 of the students were still in hospital after treatment while the others had been discharged. On Wednesday, December 28, these students from the SMBT Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center in Dharmagaon, in the district's Igatpuri taluka, reported feeling nauseous, stated a report by PTI.

"Some 100-125 students felt distressed after having lunch in the facility's canteen, following which, they were admitted to the SMBT Hospital on the campus. Most have been discharged. Some 50-55 students continue to be in hospital under observation," a functionary from the SMBT Charitable Trust told PTI.

The police have reported that a private company has been hired to run the canteen. The incident is being investigated as a medical-legal case (MLC), according to a Wadivarhe police station official, who said the number of students who had food poisoning is 89.

Meanwhile, at the University of Mysore...

In another recent incident, a dead rat was allegedly found in the breakfast provided to hostel students, which prompted the University of Mysore, Karnataka students to protest against the hostel warden and director of student welfare. On Wednesday morning, December 28, close to a hundred students from the university hostel protested along with kitchen vessels from the hostel that contained the contaminated food near the Kuvempu Statue at the south entrance gate of the Manasagangotri Campus, reported The New Indian Express.