The National Law University (NLU) in Delhi has published the initial merit list and a waiting list of candidates selected for the BA LLB (Hons) program for 2023. These candidates were selected through the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) for 2023. The list can be found on the NLU's official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi. in. The online counselling process for admission to this course began on December 20, and the last date for registration was on December 26.



Only those candidates who registered for online counselling and paid the counselling fees were considered for the list, according to the NLU. Candidates who are selected must pay a fee of Rs 50,000 by January 4 to confirm their provisional admission. If the fee is not paid by this date, the admission offer will be withdrawn. The portal for paying the provisional admission fee will be available starting today, December 30, at 2 pm.



"In case, the candidates do not accept the offer of admission for any reason whatsoever, it will not be considered afterwards under any circumstances and they will forfeit the right of admission along with the right to refund the Counselling Fee. No request shall be entertained in this regard," states the release by NLU.



Selected candidates will also need to use their AILET 2023 account to download their letter of provisional admission offer and upload all the required documents.

Here is how one can check the first provisional merit list: