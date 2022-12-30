Cases of mass hysteria have again been reported in the Kumaon region in Uttarakhand. A case of students screaming and fainting has come to light at Atal Uttam GIC Reetha Sahib in Champawat. On Tuesday and Wednesday (December 27 and 28), 32 students fell unconscious. The education department is considering it as mass hysteria. This is the third incident of fainting in schools in the district this year. Last month, 39 girl students had faced a similar attack at Ramak GIC in Pati block, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The health department has been requested to counsel the students. However, parents are calling it a divine outbreak. Former BDC member Kundan Singh Bohra told TNIE, "In the fifth period that started after the interval on Tuesday, 24 students from Class IX to Intermediate started screaming and immediately fell unconscious. Shortly after drinking water, the students regained consciousness. Five other students fell unconscious on Wednesday."

Clinical Psychologist and motivator Dr Mukul Sharma told TNIE, "Hysteria is usually a psychiatric or psychological problem. In this situation, many times the victim imitates the other with abnormal movements. In the grip of hysteria, the person keeps choking inside and is unable to tell his pain to anyone." “In hilly areas, 'Tantra-Mantra' is most resorted to in such cases. When such patients see others jumping and behaving abnormally, they also begin to imitate them. This is called mass hysteria. This problem is mostly due to being less educated or not being able to speak the mind," added Dr Sharma, as reported by The New Indian Express.

This is the third incident of children fainting in schools in the district this year. Earlier, similar incidents have taken place in Ramak and Village Pati of Pati block. Last month, 39 girl students at Ramak GIC in Pati block had suffered similar attacks. The State Child Protection Commission had also taken cognizance of the matter. The commission had sought information from the education department about the details of all necessary steps and precautionary measures to be taken for the future.