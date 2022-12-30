With concerns of the COVID-19 spread slowly growing and the reopening of schools just around the corner, the Education Department in Karnataka has decided to follow previously set guidelines in all schools.

As the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has not set out any specific guidelines for educational institutions, Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said all previous guidelines like sanitising, maintaining physical distance and wearing masks will be followed. "However, once new guidelines are set, we will ensure that these are implemented in schools,” he told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, private schools have already issued guidelines to their students, faculty members and parents.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS) has asked all schools coming under its umbrella to ensure that they follow proper COVID protocols when schools reopen. “Precautions must be taken at schools, including immediate testing, in case of symptoms as well as ensuring that a standard operating procedure is in place. Masks should be made mandatory for students and faculty members and social distancing should be maintained,” said KAMS General Secretary D Shashi Kumar, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Bangalore University also issued similar guidelines, asking its faculty members and students to don masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Vishal said instructions to schools will be issued immediately after specific TAC guidelines are given.