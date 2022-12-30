Teachers from private arts and science colleges who serve as exam invigilators have urged Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu to make sure they are paid Rs 200 for their exam duty from the management. G Venkatesh, an invigilator at a private arts and science college in the outskirts of the city, told The New Indian Express, "As per the norm of the Bharathiar University, the remuneration of Rs 200 should be given to invigilators for each exam duty during the semester examination. But, a few colleges did not give remuneration to us from the pandemic situation citing online exams." He added that, “Even after the university conducted exams in direct mode including the ongoing semester, officers from the management refuse to give remuneration to us. However, management submits the report saying to the university that they have paid remuneration to invigilators. Invigilators are under depression due to the colleges' violation,” stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Another invigilator told TNIE, "A few colleges provide remuneration of Rs 100 and Rs 150 to invigilators as per choice instead of the Rs 200. Besides, the management does not even offer tea and snacks when on duty at the exam hall. Teaching staff do not question college administration for fear of losing the job."

V Moorthy, Coordinator of the Education Development Committee, suggested that in order to prevent all this, the university should take steps to deposit the compensation to the invigilator's bank account directly. He alleged that, “Many teaching staff are working with the low salary in the colleges. If they invigilate five exams, they will get Rs 1,000 and it would help with their daily expenses. Colleges violate their basic rights."

The Controller of Examination (in charge) of Bharathiar University, R Vijayaraghavan, told TNIE, "As per the norm, remuneration should be given to the invigilators. If the college refuses to provide it, they can complain about it for further action. We will maintain the identity of the complaints confidential." He also stated that they would send a circular regarding it to colleges soon, stated a report by The New Indian Express.