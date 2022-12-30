A group of students from a government school in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat protested the absence of regular mathematics and science teachers for Classes IX and X as they gheraoed the District Education Officer (DEO) on Friday, December 29.

A video of an answer sheet with a student's complaint went viral in the Panchmahal district, prompting District Education Officer Jignesh Patel to rush to the Shri Mahajan English School at Nadisar village, on Thursday, December 28. "There is no Science and Math teacher at the school. If students fail in these two subjects, who will be responsible?" the message reads, as per a report by IANS.

As Patel was preparing to leave the school, the students surrounded his car and demanded the immediate appointment of regular teachers for mathematics and science. They even locked the main gate of the school to prevent him from leaving until he promised to address the issue.

"The Science and Math teacher [of the school] is on leave for more than a month. Now the school will be provided with a visiting teacher (Pravasi Shikshak), who will complete the remaining course before the board exams," Patel said later, as per IANS.