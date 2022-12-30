Several students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi complained about the disruption and poor WiFi internet services, resulting in their students being compromised. Arpit Gaur, a PhD student at the university said that now the internet is the modern, "Roti, Kapda aur Makan" (essentials) for students. "Nowadays, most of the seminars turned into webinars and for this, good internet is a prerequisite. We have been facing major internet cuts for the last three months. Now you can imagine our situation," added Gaur, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The student further added that being a hostel student, they don't have an alternative, like getting their own, individual WiFi connection. "As the University is near the airport, there are several locations where cellular networks are also poor, so connecting mobile internet with computers is also out of option," said Arpit.

Another student who is facing similar internet crisis, said that their interviews with professors of foreign universities are conducted through Zoom or Google Meet, however, the poor internet also added extra pressure on them, as reported by The New Indian Express.

In this regard, on Thursday, December 29, the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) submitted an application to the Vice-Chancellor of the university and asked to solve this problem on an urgent basis since scholars and students need the service in order to research, present and submit their academic works.

Rohit, President of ABVP JNU unit said that they submitted a memorandum to the VC and the co-ordinator. "They said that they are also concerned about this issue and will resolve it very soon. However, I am not satisfied with their response," added Rohit.