The 2023 board examinations for Class X (Secondary School) and Class XII (Senior Secondary School) will be held from February 15 to March 21 for Class X and from February 15 to April 5 for Class XII, according to the timetable released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The exams will be held for three hours per subject, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with a sufficient gap provided between subjects. Exams such as JEE have also been taken into consideration, according to the CBSE circular. "The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects' combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations fall on the same date", the circular reads.

"[The] Date-sheet is issued much in advance so that students can prepare well for their examinations. CBSE wishes Good Luck to all the students," the circular states further. It may be noted that CBSE released a notification yesterday, December 29, that the circular would be released soon.

The CBSE has already released the date sheet for the Class XII practical exams, which will be held from January 2 to February 14. The authorities have been instructed to upload the marks and internal grades within this time frame.