A dead rat was allegedly found in the breakfast provided to hostel students, which prompted the University of Mysore, Karnataka students to protest against the hostel warden and director of student welfare. On Wednesday morning, December 28, close to a hundred students from the university hostel protested along with kitchen vessels from the hostel that contained the contaminated food near the Kuvempu Statue at the south entrance gate of the Manasagangotri Campus.

In response to the negligence, students demanded that the vice-chancellor should suspend the warden Hanumantharaju and Director of Student Welfare BS Chandrashekar, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

More than 200 students from A-Block allegedly consumed the breakfast, according to the protesting students. They claimed that after consuming the rice bath for breakfast, about 30 students experienced vomiting and giddiness. They were brought to a medical facility on campus, where they were given medication.

The students visited the hostel kitchen after falling ill, looked over the food and discovered a dead rat inside, according to student Rohan Mamballi, who spoke with TNIE. "So we immediately informed the other students and gathered near the entrance gate to hold a protest. The incident happened due to the negligence of the warden and student welfare officer. They should be suspended immediately," he said.



Threats were issued?

The warden and assistant wardens (guest faculties), according to the students, complained to the head of the departments about the students who had expressed concerns about the quality of the food and amenities in the hostel. "The warden and assistant wardens threatened the students of complaining to the head of the departments if anybody raises a voice against the facilities in the hostel. The students, with the fear of being targeted via academics through exam evaluation and internals, remained silent and bared the problems," Rohan said.

While this was going on, Registrar VR Shylaja rushed to the spot and attempted to convince the students to end their protest. However, the students insisted that the vice-chancellor hear about their issues. The students who began the protest at around 8 am had to wait until 3 pm for the vice-chancellor to arrive.

After learning about the issue, the in-charge VC H Rajashekar gave the students the assurance that a team would be formed to inspect the hostel and the facilities offered to students and submit a report for taking action. In the meantime, he gave the officers instructions to provide the students with quality food and other facilities, stated The New Indian Express report.