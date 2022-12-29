A tuition teacher in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested after being accused of violently attacking a five-year-old girl and causing her to suffer a fracture on Tuesday, December 28. The incident was reported to the police on Thursday, December 29.

The individual accused of the attack has been identified as Prayag Vishwakarma (22), who operates a tuition centre in Janta Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Habibganj Police Station in Bhopal. According to the Station house officer (SHO), Manish Raj Singh Bhadauriya, Vishwakarma is accused of violently twisting the young girl's hand and slapping her after she was unable to spell the word "parrot." The tutor twisted the girl's hand so badly that it got fractured," he added, as per a report by PTI.



Archana Sahai, Director of the Childline NGO, which works for children in distress, informed that the girl suffered a severe fracture in her right hand. "The girl was admitted to a (private) hospital after the incident and is likely to be discharged soon," she said.

"We arrested him (the tutor) on Tuesday after a complaint from the victim's family," the SHO said. "After consulting the doctors, we registered a case against the accused under Section 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. The accused tuition teacher has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is on," he added, as mentioned in another report by ANI.

The police said that the girl's parents had hired a tutor living near their house in Habibganj to prepare for a school entrance examination. "The child used to go to the teacher's house for the classes," the officials added, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, "Earlier, we forbade the tuition teacher to beat up the child. On Tuesday, the teacher called and said that the girl had fallen in the bathroom. When we asked her, she told us that the tuition teacher assaulted her due to which her hand got fractured. After that, we admitted the girl to the hospital and complained about the matter at the police station," the girl's uncle said, according to ANI.