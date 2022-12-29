The MCC NEET UG 2022 stray vacancy round dates have been revised by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The stray vacancy round’s reporting date has been revised and the official notice for this is available on the MCC website — mcc.nic.in.

The last date for reporting for the stray vacancy round has been extended to today, December 29, 2022, at 5 pm, as per the official notice by the MCC. The last date to report was earlier December 28 and now it has been extended. The official notice by the MCC stated that, “MCC is in receipt of requests and representations from participating candidates that due to bank holidays during counselling period, many of the interested students could not avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes.”

The MCC also announced that the last date of MBBS admission for All India counselling and state counselling is till today, December 29, 2022.

The MCC has released the schedule for the Mop-up round 2 for the NEET UG 2022 counselling. The registration process for this is from December 30, 2022 to January 1, 2023. The seat allotment results will be announced on January 3, 2023, and reporting can be done from January 4 to January 8, 2023. For more details candidates can visit the official MCC page — mcc.nic.in.