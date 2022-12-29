The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has ordered the immediate cancellation of all illegal postings of government primary and high school teachers in Karnataka.

Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said there had been several instances of teachers abandoning their designated posts to occupy positions in other government schools. “If, for example, the teacher has been assigned a post in Bengaluru, they will need to stay deputed in Bengaluru. Doing so otherwise is illegal. Only the government has the authority to change the posting of a teacher to a different block. However, in this year alone, there have been over a thousand cases of teachers occupying posts different from those that they were deputed to,” he said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the commissioner, as many as 30 cases had been brought to his notice, which is why the circular had been issued. “There are specific exceptions for deputation of teachers. If a school has no teachers, a teacher within that block can be assigned by the relevant authorities to teach at that school. Similarly, if a school has no students, the teachers assigned to that school can be deputed to another school within that block,” he told TNIE.

He said that cases had been recorded of Block Education Officers (BEOs) or Deputy Directors of Public Education (DDPIs) approving deputations of teachers in other blocks. However, he said, this was illegal as BEOs and DDPIs do not have the authority to make that decision as it rests only with the government. As per the circular, the department has ordered that all illegal deputations are immediately cancelled and reports are filed as to what action has been taken. The commissioner said that time has been given till the end of the month to cancel the appointments, otherwise action will be taken against the authorities, stated The New Indian Express report.