The suicide of a fourth-year girl student at JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University), Hyderabad, Telangana, who jumped from the building on Tuesday, December 27, where the classes are held has created tension on the campus. The police have said that the deceased E Meghana Reddy is a 21-year-old CSE student who was in her fourth year. She jumped off the classroom building from the third floor and was severely injured, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After the incident was witnessed by the students and staff, she was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital and the police were alerted. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The police also informed that the deceased has been suffering from depression.

Meghana Reddy was a day scholar who was a resident of Kukatpally. The deceased's mother used to drop her off and pick her up from college every day and the same happened on Tuesday morning, an hour before the incident took place. According to sources, Meghana Reddy has been undergoing severe emotional and mental stress and she was taking treatment for the same, stated The New Indian Express report.

Call the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline at 9152987821 or the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 for suicide helplines or if you are having suicidal thoughts.