The Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu will get better infrastructure facilities soon after the recent sanction of Rs 12.90 crore by the higher education department. The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has allocated Rs 12,90,37,000 to the government college for women at Puliyakulam to boost the infrastructure facilities, said the DCE in a letter released recently, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

An officer from the office of the Coimbatore regional joint director of collegiate education told TNIE, "Following the many representations from the retired professors and public, DCE has collected Rs 12.90 crore to the college. Using this fund, additional classrooms, the latest labs, toilets, etc will be constructed in the college by end of this academic year. The work is underway." She also added that, “Considering student's welfare, as many as five assistant professors have been deployed into this college to handle the subjects. After completion of this work, we would start new undergraduate courses.”

NR Ravishanker, a retired professor who petitioned the DCE that basic amenities should be ensured by the higher education department has welcomed this and told the TNIE, “Girl students are studying in the undergraduate colleges with the lack of classroom facilities.” He also hoped that the improvement of infrastructure facilities in higher education institutions will encourage girl students to continue their education in college without any difficulties, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Sources state that this arts and science college for women has only 12 classrooms with nearly 450 students. The college offers five undergraduate classes and the students are forced to sit in congested classes, stated the TNIE report.