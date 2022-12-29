As many as 91 locations were visited by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, December 29 over its investigation against several state medical councils and foreign medical graduates who were allowed to practice in India without qualifying for a mandatory test, officials said.



Giving more details, the officials disclosed that FIR was registered against 14 state medical councils and 73 foreign medical graduates who were allowed to practice medicine in India without qualifying for the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), as stated in a report by PTI.



As per the norms, a foreign medical graduate must qualify FMGE/Screening Test conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) in order to get provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practice medicine in India.



The sources said that it is the NBE which sends the results to its candidates as well as councils. And when fake eligibility certificates were produced by these candidates, medical councils should have cross-checked or verified it from the results directly sent to them by NBE, they said.



The CBI has registered the case of alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against unidentified officials of state medical councils, the erstwhile Medical Council of India, and 73 foreign medical graduates, the officials added.