Yesterday, December 27, the Telangana Government announced that in the upcoming academic year 2022-23, 869 students will be able to enroll in BSc Allied Health Sciences courses being introduced in state-run medical colleges for the first time. Anesthesia, operating room, respiratory therapy, renal dialysis, neuroscience, critical care, radiology and imaging, audiology and speech therapy, medical records sciences, optometry, and cardiac and cardiovascular technology are a few of the subjects covered in these courses, stated a report on The New Indian Express.

Overall, 59 new courses will be offered at the district government medical colleges in Nizamabad, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahbubnagar, as well as the Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Osmania Medical College. The course will be for a duration of four years including a year for an internship.

In this regard, a Government Order (GO) issued on Wednesday informed that the State government would determine the fee structure and that candidates would be selected and admitted according to the order. The institution will agree to follow all statutes, regulations and rules of KNR University of Health Sciences, Warangal as they are updated over time as reported by The New Indian Express.

The government has decided to increase the support services for medical education after increasing the number of medical colleges in the State in order to give the people better medical care.