The students of Jamnagar Government Dental College held a protest to demand action against the city police on Wednesday, December 28. The students claimed that the police had illegally entered their hostel and physically assaulted four students, according to a report by IANS.

In addition to the allegations of illegal entry and assault, the students also claimed that the police took them to the police station. However, the police have denied all of these accusations. A student leader provided further information, stating that there was a birthday party for a dental student on Tuesday night. The students said that the police, dressed in civilian clothing, entered the college hostel and got into a heated argument.

According to the students' complaint, after the argument, the police slapped them and took them to the police station. The students also claimed that the B division police refused to accept their complaint about the incident. However, the B division Police Inspector HP Zala denied these allegations in an interview with IANS, stating that the local police were called to the dental college hostel by the city control room at 2 a.m. in response to reports of noise and a quarrel at the hostel.

"B division police had received wireless messages from the city control room at 2 a.m. asking local police to reach the Dental college hostel as the control room had received complaints of noise and quarrel at the hostel," said Zala.

Additionally, the police inspector denied the students' claim that the police had illegally entered the hostel and beaten them. He stated that the police officers were simply performing their duties and had not acted improperly towards the students, according to a report by IANS.

"There is no question of lodging complaints as police personnel were discharging their duty and have not misbehaved with students," he said.