President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated two Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) in Telangana on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. One of the schools is located in the Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, while the other is located in the Mahabubabad district, according to a report by IANS.



The Indian government has announced plans to establish an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in every block with more than 50 per cent population of Scheduled Tribes (ST) and at least 20,000 tribal individuals. The construction of the EMRS in Sirpur, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and the EMRS in Bayyaram, Mahabubabad district began in December 2020. These two schools were inaugurated virtually by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.



Phase-I of the construction of the two Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) in Telangana has been completed, and the schools are currently functioning from other government buildings with 448 students enrolled in Classes 6 to 9. The government plans to establish a total of 740 EMRSs across the country as part of its efforts to provide quality education to tribal communities.



The objective of the schools is to provide quality upper primary and secondary and senior secondary level education (Class 6 to 12) to ST students in remote areas. Additionally, such schools aim to enable tribal students to have access to the best opportunities in education.



Each school is designed to accommodate 480 students, with 240 girls and 240 boys in classes from Class VI to X with two sections, and Class IX to XII with three sections. The facilities in the EMRSs are intended to be on par with those of Navodaya Vidyalayas, which are a system of co-educational residential schools in India, funded by the central government and managed by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The government plans to establish a total of 23 EMRSs in Telangana, and the construction of 11 of these schools has already been completed.