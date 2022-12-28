The officials of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said on Tuesday, 27 December, that for the development of smart classes, libraries, and improvement of school buildings, it is seeking support from NGOs. The MCD said in a statement that they have started the Vidyasthali Project. This project is to develop a superlative learning environment. This project has been implemented in schools under the MCD for the all-round development of students, stated a report by PTI.

Under the Vidyasthali Project, a number of NGOs and private companies have been invited to support and strengthen the facilities available and the infrastructure in the civic body-run schools. The statement by the MCD said, “MCD is looking forward to active support from various NGOs and private companies, in areas like development of smart classes, library development, nursery class development, the material of resource centre for children with special needs, improvement in the school building, human resources, sports, fully-furnished computer and science labs and other facilities,” as reported by PTI.

For the holistic development of children, the project is inviting funds from non-government organisations, companies, industries, government and organisations with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). A number of NGOs and companies are already working in several schools that are run by MCD where they extend their help to develop such facilities as can be found in any modern school, said senior officials of the education department.