If you are interested in joining the Indira Gandhi National Open University, now is your opportunity to begin the process by participating in admissions. The IGNOU January 2023 Session has started and candidates who want to apply for the January 2023 Fresh-Admission Cycle can do so online through the IGNOU official website at ignou.ac.in and also on IGNOU Samarth at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.



The last date to register for Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programs is January 31, 2023. Candidates can apply for a Master's Degree, Postgraduate Degree, Diploma, Bachelor's Degree, or Certificate. Additionally, note that in a given admission cycle, the fee exemption available to SC/ST students can only be claimed for one program.



If an applicant submits more than one application requesting fee exemption, all of the applications will be rejected. If you are interested in applying for one of these programs, here are the steps you should follow:



1. Visit the official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

2. Register yourself

3. Enter login details

4. Fill out the application form with the required credentials

5. Upload the necessary documents

6. Pay the required fee

7. Click on submit

8. Download for future reference