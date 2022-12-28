Delhi University has announced that the final round of undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2022-23, known as the "Spot Round - II," is now open for certain shortlisted colleges. Interested candidates have until 5:00 pm on December 29, 2022 to apply for available seats.



The special spot admission round II is open to candidates who applied for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 and have not been admitted to any college on the date of the special spot admission round II announcement, according to a press release from the university. However, candidates who have already been offered a seat in any spot round, including special spot admission round I, are not eligible to participate in this round.



To participate in this round of admissions, candidates will need to select the "Special Spot II" option through the university admissions portal's dashboard. From there, they will be able to choose from any available programs in any of the shortlisted colleges, as long as there are still seats available.



"It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round II. Failure to accept the allocated seat will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to University of Delhi," the university said. Further, there will be no option to 'upgrade' or 'withdraw' during this round. The seat allocated in this round will be final.