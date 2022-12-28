The admit card for the CTET 2022 (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) has been released by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education). The exam will be conducted in CBT mode (Computer Based Test). The exam is scheduled to be conducted from today, December 28 to February 7, 2023, across the country in different exam centres. The admit cards for December 28 and 29, 2022 were released on the official website.

The examination will be conducted today, December 28 and 29, 2022, and on January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30; February 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7, 2023, stated a report by Hindustan Times. The candidates can view their examination centre/city and the date allotted to them by logging in through the official CTET website.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts and for a duration of 2.30 hours. Shift 1 is from 09.30 am to 12.00 noon and Shift II is from 02.30 pm to 05.00 pm.

The details of the candidate’s examination centre, dates of the examination, shift/timing, and so on will be available on the admit card of the candidates that can be downloaded from the website. The CBSE board has stated that they will not accept or entertain any change in the change of examination city, centre or date. For more details about the examination, candidates can check the official website — ctet.nic.in.