The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates for the practical exams for the academic years 2022 and 2023. The exams will start on January 2, 2023, and will end on February 14, 2023. Students can find the complete schedule on the CBSE's official website at www.cbse.gov.in.



The Board has provided thorough guidelines and protocols for conducting the practical exams. In a circular released on December 17, the Board stated that "The marks for all Practical Examinations/Projects/Internal Assessments must be uploaded at the same time as the exams/assessments are conducted. The uploading of marks must be finished by the final date of the respective class. The Board will not consider any extensions of the dates."



The Board has also instructed the relevant authorities to begin uploading marks and internal grades on January 2 and finish by February 14. According to the circular, "If a student is absent in the practical exam for the session 2022–2023, they will be marked absent in the online system. In cases where the student is absent on the day of the examination due to any reason, and his practical examination is to be conducted on a different date, he shall be marked as re-scheduled instead of absent".