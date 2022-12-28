The GRE® General Test is an excellent exam that can help you get into the B-school of your choice. GRE test scores are not only accepted by global B-schools but also by B-schools in India. The GRE is one of the most widely accepted tests for graduate school admissions in the world, with nearly half a million students taking it each year. The test evaluates a candidate’s critical thinking, verbal and quantitative reasoning and analytical writing skills in a computer-based, multiple-choice format.

Here are just some of the many benefits of the GRE General Test for Indian students pursuing a B-school education:

Test-taker friendly design

The test-taker friendly design lets you skip questions within a section, go back and change answers, and have the flexibility to choose which questions within a section you want to answer first. Other high-stake tests do not offer students this option.

Wider acceptance

While the other exams are primarily intended for MBA programmes around the world, the GRE General Test opens up a variety of other options. It is accepted for specialised master's, law and doctoral (PhD) programmes across top universities in the world, in addition to being accepted by a majority of MBA programmes. The test is accepted by nearly 100 graduate management programmes throughout India, including prestigious institutions like the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and the Indian School of Business (ISB).

Access to scholarships

GRE test takers with high scores can apply for thousands of scholarships that universities and business schools offer to students who demonstrate financial need or significant accomplishments.

GRE General Test at Home

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the needs of students around the world and ETS was the first organisation to respond by introducing the GRE General Test at Home. The assessment's content and scoring remain unchanged, allowing test takers to test from the comfort of their own homes.

Score Validity and Test Prep

GRE test scores are valid for five years and test takers are also provided with a percentile rank to help them compare their scores against a larger pool of candidates. Additionally, the GRE programme offers free and low-cost resources to applicants to help them in their preparation. Some of these resources include GRE® Mentor, a new self-paced, comprehensive GRE course, as well as POWERPREP® practice tests, videos and books.