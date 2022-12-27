Government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu are gearing up. Come January, the Naan Mudhalvan scheme will be implemented. The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) is set to implement the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in government arts and science colleges across the state from January, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

What is it for? It focuses on making students of arts and science colleges more employable by equipping them with the required skills. For the same, the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) is busy mapping and identifying the courses that will be suitable for students of various undergraduate courses.

Sharing details in this regard, a senior official of DCE said, "TNSDC will provide us details of the courses in the next few days and we are planning to implement the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in colleges from January, when the new semester will begin."

Earlier, the scheme was implemented for engineering students and the higher education department found that the skills imparted to the students are proving beneficial for them. "It will be easier for industries to recruit our students, as they are already trained," said a higher education official.

Simultaneously, the principals of colleges across the state were already directed by the higher education department to upload student details, name, mobile number, course name and so on, in the scheme portal. This data will help in the implementation of the scheme in a better way.

Talking about the course and subjects, the subjects taught in Naan Mudhalvan will be supporting courses and it will be offered in a blended manner with both online and offline content. Further, officials said apart from the modern emerging technical programmes, the portal will also give them the opportunity to learn Cambridge English courses and technical skills which will provide them with inputs and training to crack competitive exams, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.