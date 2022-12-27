Days after an associate professor of the Rajasthan Technical University was arrested for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a student, one of his former students has made similar allegations against the associate professor. Similarly, on Monday, December 26, another professor, Rajiv Gupta, was removed from the post of dean after deciding to reopen a two-year-old case against him pertaining to the alleged harassment of a contractual employee, as stated in a report by PTI.

Professor Gupta will continue to work as a professor at the university.

New incident

On December 21, Girish Parmar was arrested and sent to three-day police custody the next day for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a final-year student. Additionally, he failed her in his subject after he was rebuffed. Further, he also tried to mount pressure on the student through one of her classmates. As per the police, this classmate has also been arrested.

In fresh trouble for Parmar, a student of a private college where he was the principal, lodged a complaint against him on Sunday alleging he harassed her, according to police. An FIR has been registered at RK Puram police station, the police said.

Investigation output

Regarding the findings of the investigation so far into the case lodged against Parmar on the complaint of the RTU student, it was found that he married twice but both his wives left him, they said.

Giving more details, the police said that he would get a few of his favourite students to set question papers and check answer sheets. While his favourite students were given high marks, those he was conspiring to trap would get low marks or were failed, they added.

Reopening the old case

RTU officials said the university has decided to reopen a two-year-old harassment case against Professor Gupta. The earlier complaint was lodged by a contractual employee of the university and was closed after police filed their final report on the matter, they said.

In regards to the reopening of the case, Professor Gupta has been removed from the post of dean of faculty affairs. However, he would continue to remain a professor at the university, RTU Vice-Chancellor SK Singh said. Meanwhile, the investigation in the case against professor Gupta is yet to be started, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Amar Singh, as stated in a report by PTI.