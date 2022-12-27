A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking the rescheduling of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 and the relaxation of the 75% criterion of eligibility for the exam.

The petition was filed by advocate Anubha Srivatsava on December 26. Aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the JEE Main 2023. The first session of the exam is scheduled to begin on January 24, while the second session will be conducted from April 6. Candidates demanding the postponement of the exam claim that not enough time was granted between the release of the notification to the start of the exam and also because counselling for JEE 2022 ended in November. The notification for JEE Main 2023 was released by the National Testing Agency on December 15.

The petition also calls for the eligibility criteria of 75% marks in Class XII or equivalent examination. The criterion had been relaxed last year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students. However, it has now been reinstated. Students claim that this puts them at a disadvantage. This rings especially true for students who cleared their Class XII in 2021, during the pandemic.

"The notification was released at a very short notice due to which several students who are appearing for Boards were under a lot of pressure. Some Board practicals and viva are scheduled during the JEE Mains 2023, as well as the National Defence Academy Services Selection Board exam. Several students have approached me regarding this issue. They have made representation to the authorities. However, their concerns have not been addressed and we were left with no option but to approve the court. The government should consider their genuine demands and provide relief," Advocate Shrivastava told EdexLive.

In fact, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSB) has postponed the Class XII exam for the Science stream owing to a clash with the JEE Main January session dates. The Board exams were first scheduled from January 27 to February 4. They will now be held from February 6 to 8 in the state.