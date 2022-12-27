Published: 27th December 2022
Intermediate exams in Andhra Pradesh to commence from March 15. Here's the full timetable
Practical exams are scheduled to be conducted between April 15 to 25 and April 30 to May 10 in two sessions
The Board of Intermediate Education released a notice on Monday, December 26 announcing the exam dates for the Intermediate first and second-year students. As per the notice, the exams are scheduled to begin on March 15 for first-year students and March 16 for second-year students.
Further, listing out the dates for non-core subjects, the notice read, "The Ethics and Human Values Examination will be conducted on 22-02-2023 (Wednesday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Environmental Education Examination will be conducted on 24-02-2023 (Friday) from 10.00 A.M to 1.00 P.M."
Giving detail about practicals, the notice said, "Practical Examinations shall be conducted from 15-04-2023 (Saturday) to 25-04-2023 (Tuesday) and 30-04-2023(Sunday) to 10-05-2023 (Wednesday) in two sessions i.c., 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. every day (including Sundays) for General and Vocational Intermediate courses."
First-Year Examination Schedule
March 15: 2nd Language Paper-I
March 17: English Paper-I
March 20: Mathematics Paper-I A, Botany Paper-I, Civics Paper-I
March 23: Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I
March 25: Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I
March 28: Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I, Fine Arts, Music Paper-I
March 31: Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper I, Bridge Course, Mathematics Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students)
April 3: Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I
Second-Year Examination Schedule
March 16: 2nd Language Paper-II
March 18: English Paper-II
March 21: Mathematics Paper II A, Botany Paper II, Civics Paper-II
March 24: Mathematics Paper II B, Zoology Paper II, History Paper-II
March 27: Physics Paper II, Economics Paper-II
March 29: Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, Fine Arts, Music Paper II
April 1: Public Administration Paper II, Logic Paper II, Bridge Course, Mathematics Paper II (For Bi.P.C students)
April 4: Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II