The Board of Intermediate Education released a notice on Monday, December 26 announcing the exam dates for the Intermediate first and second-year students. As per the notice, the exams are scheduled to begin on March 15 for first-year students and March 16 for second-year students.

Further, listing out the dates for non-core subjects, the notice read, "The Ethics and Human Values Examination will be conducted on 22-02-2023 (Wednesday) from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. Environmental Education Examination will be conducted on 24-02-2023 (Friday) from 10.00 A.M to 1.00 P.M."

Giving detail about practicals, the notice said, "Practical Examinations shall be conducted from 15-04-2023 (Saturday) to 25-04-2023 (Tuesday) and 30-04-2023(Sunday) to 10-05-2023 (Wednesday) in two sessions i.c., 9.00 AM to 12.00 Noon and 2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M. every day (including Sundays) for General and Vocational Intermediate courses."

First-Year Examination Schedule

March 15: 2nd Language Paper-I

March 17: English Paper-I

March 20: Mathematics Paper-I A, Botany Paper-I, Civics Paper-I

March 23: Mathematics Paper-IB, Zoology Paper-I, History Paper-I

March 25: Physics Paper-I, Economics Paper-I

March 28: Chemistry Paper-I, Commerce Paper-I, Sociology Paper-I, Fine Arts, Music Paper-I

March 31: Public Administration Paper-I, Logic Paper I, Bridge Course, Mathematics Paper-I (For Bi.P.C students)

April 3: Modern Language Paper-I and Geography Paper-I

Second-Year Examination Schedule

March 16: 2nd Language Paper-II

March 18: English Paper-II

March 21: Mathematics Paper II A, Botany Paper II, Civics Paper-II

March 24: Mathematics Paper II B, Zoology Paper II, History Paper-II

March 27: Physics Paper II, Economics Paper-II

March 29: Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, Fine Arts, Music Paper II

April 1: Public Administration Paper II, Logic Paper II, Bridge Course, Mathematics Paper II (For Bi.P.C students)

April 4: Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II