Graduate teachers in Coimbatore have demanded that the district school education department take steps to assign exam centres for the Class X Board exams in the necessary places keeping in mind students' interests. Giving more details about this, a graduate teacher G Amutha (name changed) told The New Indian Express, "As per Directorate of Government Examination's (DGE) norm, an examination centre for the Board examination should be located at a ten-kilometre distance from the higher secondary schools."

"Due to this, Class XII students in the higher secondary schools will write the Board examination in the same school or nearby school depending on the school's infrastructure," he added. But against this, "Class X students in government high schools cannot write the Board examination at their own schools. Rather, they should go to the exam centres of government higher secondary schools for writing Class X Board examinations," he highlighted.

"Some government higher secondary schools are located at more than a ten-kilometre distance from the high schools. Due to this, students face the struggle to reach those centres in the Class X Board examination due to the lack of transport facilities," he said. Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary Government School Teacher Association's State Treasurer T Arulanadham told The New Indian Express, "If DGE allocates exam centres to the Class X student in a five-kilometre radius with all facilities, the student can reach the exam centres on the exam days. Yet, students at Pollachi have to travel for more than a ten-kilometre distance in the examination time. Due to this, they face struggle," he said.

When asked about it, a top education officer in Coimbatore said that they cannot take any decision on this matter as DGE has the power, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.