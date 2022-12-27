Government schools in the Kakinada district teach students American English accent. A module to officially implement the Readiness Initiative for Situational English (RISE) programme for government high schools in the Kakinada district was launched on Monday, December 27.

As a part of this initiative, a group of 12 experts, under the guidance of GV Prasad, an English teacher from Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School, will teach students to speak English in an American accent. To recall, the group of students who had won over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with their ability to speak English in an American accent were trained by GV Prasad.

This video of the children interacting with CM Jagan went viral and several people living abroad came forward to sponsor their higher education. Following the success of Prasad's initiative to teach his students to speak English in an American accent, the district collector invited him to design a similar programme for all government high schools in the district.

Moreover, a trial run of the RISE programme was conducted at 34 schools under the Tuni constituency in July this year. And now the team has recently shifted its focus to Kakinada urban and rural mandals, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

After launching the module at Spandana Hall in the city, District Collector Kritika Shukla interacted with the students and their trainers. She also lauded the children for their progress in speaking English fluently. Following this, the collector held a review of the project and its results.

RISE programme

This consists of a 75-page module which consists of 34 topics aimed at helping students to speak English in an American accent through activities like storytelling and general announcements which include seeking permission for something and providing information over the phone. Additionally, the module also has songs from English movies that could improve the student's ability to speak the language fluently.