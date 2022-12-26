Food poisoning cases in several districts in Telangana are rising. With this, students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Neradigonda Mandal in Adilabad staged a protest in front of the school premises on Sunday, December 25. They demanded that the authorities serve them hygienic and quality food.

Protesters pointed out that 11 students had recently started puking after consuming the food provided by the mess and had to be taken to Neradigonda Public Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. Additionally, many family members also alleged that the students are being served rice containing bits and pieces of insects.

When these concerns were taken to the notice of the warden and headmaster, they refused to take measures to solve the issue, the parents added. Learning about the stir, KGBV in-charge Jayasri reached the spot and assured the protesting students that measures will be adopted to ensure that quality food is provided.

As if this suffering is not less, last week students of KGBV in Tiryani Mandal of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district had to cook and clean the utensils on their own for almost three days because the staffers refused to carry out their duties as they didn’t receive their wages for the last two months, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.