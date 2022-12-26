The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) recently released the admit card for the CS Foundation programme exam for December 2022 session.

Download the admit cards by following these steps:

1. Browse the official website — icsi.edu.

2. Click on 'Latest@icsi.edu' option

3. Select download e-admit card for CS Foundation Programme December 2022 session

4. Login with your admission number and date of birth

5. View the admit card

6. Download it for future reference

Further, if there are any discrepancies in the admit card, it needs to be reported at the support portal— support.icsi.edu. Candidates giving the exam through a remote proctor have to download SEBLite, Safe Exam Browser on their laptops or desktops. Candidates appearing through this mode would be continuously monitored through video or audio mode by the invigilator, known as a proctor, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The CS Foundation programme exam for December 2022 session is scheduled to be held from December 27 to 28. Two papers will be conducted on December 27. While paper 1 is slotted from 9:30 am to 11 am, paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. Similarly, papers 3 and 4 will be conducted on December 28 and will follow the same timing.

Each paper will have 50 MCQ-type questions and each question will be of two marks. Candidates are required to log in to the system 40 minutes before the commencement of the exam.